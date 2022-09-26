Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $856.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 856 ($10.34) and last traded at GBX 857.50 ($10.36), with a volume of 56895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883 ($10.67).

Safestore Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 390.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,077.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones purchased 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

