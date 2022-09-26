Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,994.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

