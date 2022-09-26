Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 11,492 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.