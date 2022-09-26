Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 3,212 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $43.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $996.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

