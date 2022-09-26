Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 5,774 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,368,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Varex Imaging by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $851.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

