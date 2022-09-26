Scout Investments Inc. Buys 2,602 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

