Scout Investments Inc. Buys 3,854 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $52.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

