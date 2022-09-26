Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 99,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

TTD stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

