Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Materion by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Materion by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. CL King began coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at Materion

Materion Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $76.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. Materion’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

