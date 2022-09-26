Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,340 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $276.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.13.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.