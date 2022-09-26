Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.