Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.43 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

