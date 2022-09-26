Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

