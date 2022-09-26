Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $8.97 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.02.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

