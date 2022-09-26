Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

