Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.9 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

