Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,835 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

