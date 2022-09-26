Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hilltop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hilltop by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

