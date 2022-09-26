Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $744.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. CL King decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

