Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 231,067 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

