Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78,896 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

