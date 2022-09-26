Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

