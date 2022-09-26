Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,806 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,950.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,124 shares of company stock worth $736,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

