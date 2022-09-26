Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $98.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

