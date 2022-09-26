Scout Investments Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 160,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.