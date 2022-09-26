Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 118.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.12. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.