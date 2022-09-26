Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 162,783 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,783 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Magnite Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.