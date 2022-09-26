Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 76.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $993.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile



Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

