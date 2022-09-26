Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 2,686 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TTEC by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TTEC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

