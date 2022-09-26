Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 5,701 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 627,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

