Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 9,093 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.26 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.