Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 92,739 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

