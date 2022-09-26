Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Open Lending by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Lending by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Open Lending by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

