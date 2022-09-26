Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.