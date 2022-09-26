Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $494.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

