Scout Investments Inc. Sells 106,330 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,330 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $109.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

