Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,127 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

