Scout Investments Inc. Sells 166,458 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 166,458 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 677,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 267,183 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 164.6% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 813,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

HAL stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

