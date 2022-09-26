Scout Investments Inc. Sells 19,940 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after buying an additional 131,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $152.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.