Scout Investments Inc. Sells 22,204 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,204 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

EGRX stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

