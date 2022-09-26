Scout Investments Inc. Sells 63,813 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,813 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.87 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

