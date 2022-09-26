Scout Investments Inc. Sells 69,978 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,978 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

