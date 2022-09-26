SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,290 to GBX 985. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as low as GBX 751.20 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 755.20 ($9.13), with a volume of 723978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 768.80 ($9.29).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Trading Down 2.2 %

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 987.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 226.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

