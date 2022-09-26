SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,290 to GBX 985. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as low as GBX 751.20 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 755.20 ($9.13), with a volume of 723978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 768.80 ($9.29).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Trading Down 2.2 %

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 987.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

