Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

