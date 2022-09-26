Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

