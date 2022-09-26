Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 1,196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,883,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

