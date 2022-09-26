Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 947 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.44 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

