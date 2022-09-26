Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.