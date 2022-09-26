SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KIE stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.